13 Ondo PDP Assembly members defect to APC in 3 months

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THIRTEEN members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Ondo state House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressive Party APC barely three months after change in government of the state.

During the tenure of former governor Olusegun Mimiko, the PDP had 21 members as against APC five members.

But within three months of the present administration, 13 members of PDP have jumped ship to join the five shooting the number of APC lawmakers to 18 and depleting the opposition to eight.

Amongst the 13 decampees are the five that defected yesterday in Akure and we’re received by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and top government officials.

The latest defectors include the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Fatai Olotu (Akoko North East), Hon. Akinyele Fasogbon (Odigbo 2), Hon. Kuti Towase (Akoko South East), Hon. Bimbo Fajolu (Ileoluji/Okeigbo) and Hon. Tuyi Akintimehin (Idanre).

Governor Akeredolu who was elated that his party now controls the two third majority in the Assembly with 18 members against eight of the opposition said another set would join the APC next week.

The governor is now safe to present the 2017 budget and the list of nominees as commissioners to the Assembly for confirmation.

During the carnival like ceremony held at the 3,000 capacity filled International Cultural and Event Centre, the governor boasted that the assembly would soon be controlled by his party.

He praised the courage of the lawmakers for taking the right decision in joining the party without being induced.

The state party’s Deputy Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, promised that the new members would not be discriminated against

He also boast that more PDP lawmakers would still join the party.

Speaking on behalf of others, the immediate Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu promised that they would add value to the ruling party in the state.

The post 13 Ondo PDP Assembly members defect to APC in 3 months appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

