13 Reasons Why Renewed for Season 2 By Netflix

13 Reasons Why is returning for its second season

Netflix announced Sunday. Additionally, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey will take over as showrunner in Season 2, succeeding Diana Son.

The series, which targets teens and features graphic scenes of suicide and rape, has been accused of putting youths at risk. It centres on the self-inflicted death of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, who leaves behind 13 tapes – one for each of the people she says caused her to end her life.

Per the official logline, Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and chronicle “the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.”

While the Jay Asher novel on which Season 1 was based does not have a sequel,the author recently said he’d like to see a continuation of the story.

13 Reasons Why Season 2, which will consist of 13 episodes, is set to premiere in 2018

The post 13 Reasons Why Renewed for Season 2 By Netflix appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

