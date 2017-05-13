13 S. Sudan soldiers accused of rape, murder of aid workers appear in court – Vanguard
Vanguard
13 S. Sudan soldiers accused of rape, murder of aid workers appear in court
Vanguard
Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers accused of alleged rape of five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague on Tuesday appeared before a military court on Tuesday. The attack, one of the worst on aid workers in South Sudan's civil war, took …
