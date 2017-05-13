13 Soldiers remanded in court for defiling foreign aid workers

Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers have been remanded in court for the alleged r*pe of five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague on Tuesday appeared before a military court on Tuesday. According to reports, the attack is one of the worst on aid workers in South Sudan’s civil war, took place on July 11, …

The post 13 Soldiers remanded in court for defiling foreign aid workers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

