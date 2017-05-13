13-year olds who Fled their Homes in Abuja “to work for sometime” in Lagos Reunited with their Parents

Two 13-year old boys, who fled their homes in Abuja have been rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command. The teenagers, Chidubem and Chinedu, were rescued by the RRS operatives on Monday morning after alighting from an Abuja bus at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos. The teenagers were sighted by the […]

The post 13-year olds who Fled their Homes in Abuja “to work for sometime” in Lagos Reunited with their Parents appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

