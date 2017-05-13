Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

13-year olds who Fled their Homes in Abuja “to work for sometime” in Lagos Reunited with their Parents

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two 13-year old boys, who fled their homes in Abuja have been rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command. The teenagers, Chidubem and Chinedu, were rescued by the RRS operatives on Monday morning after alighting from an Abuja bus at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos. The teenagers were sighted by the […]

The post 13-year olds who Fled their Homes in Abuja “to work for sometime” in Lagos Reunited with their Parents appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.