131 Countries: BitPay Goes International With Bitcoin Prepaid Card

BitPay is expanding its prepaid bitcoin card offerings to more than 100 new countries. Unveiled today by BitPay chief commercial officer Sonny Singh at Consensus 2017, the Visa-branded offering enables users to top up BitPay Cards with cryptocurrency, which can then be spent as euros, British pounds or US dollars at merchants around the globe. […]

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk.

