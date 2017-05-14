14 opposition parties sign electoral pact – NewsDay
NewsDay
14 opposition parties sign electoral pact
Fourteen Zimbabwean opposition parties met in South Africa this week where they signed commitment agreements to kickstart formal negotiations to form a grand coalition that will field one presidential candidate next year, NewsDay can exclusively reveal.
