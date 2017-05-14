14 states insolvent –Report

They have ridiculously low internal revenue’ ABOUT 14 states in Nigeria are insolvent. This is as was reflected in their Internally Generated Revenues, IGR, for 2016 which were far below 10 percent of their Federation Account Allocations, FAA, a report has shown. According to the Annual States Viability Index, ASVI, a report published by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

