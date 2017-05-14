Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

14-year-old Boko Haram captive drops shocking revelation of what insurgents did to her for refusing marriage proposal – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

14-year-old Boko Haram captive drops shocking revelation of what insurgents did to her for refusing marriage proposal
NAIJ.COM
A 14 year old female suspected suicide bomber has revealed how Boko Haram leaders chose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa forest. Vanguard reports that the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.