14 year-old burst into tears after missing out on wheel chair given out to Corp members

Jamila Musa, a 14-year-old physically challenged in Jigawa, burst into tears when she did not receive a free wheelchair donated by the National Youths Service Corps ( NYSC) on Saturday. NYSC gave out three wheelchairs to some physically challenged persons at a ceremony in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa. Musa burst into tears on …

The post 14 year-old burst into tears after missing out on wheel chair given out to Corp members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

