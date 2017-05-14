Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

14 year-old burst into tears after missing out on wheel chair given out to Corp members

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jamila Musa, a 14-year-old physically challenged in Jigawa, burst into tears when she did not receive a free wheelchair donated by the National Youths Service Corps ( NYSC) on Saturday. NYSC gave out three wheelchairs to some physically challenged persons at a ceremony in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa. Musa burst into tears on …

The post 14 year-old burst into tears after missing out on wheel chair given out to Corp members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.