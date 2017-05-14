14-year old in Court for Allegedly Raping 7-year Old Girl in Lagos

A 14-year-old secondary school student, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter, is facing trial at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who resides with his parents at 41, Odo Oba St., Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for defilement. The accused, according to Police Prosecutor Raphael Donny, broke into the toilet where the underage […]

