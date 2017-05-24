14,500 Kano farmers get FG boost

The Federal Government, through the Fadama III additional finance programme, has provided support for 14,500 tomatoes, sorghum and rice farmers in Kano State.

Briefing the World Bank Mid-Term Review Team on tour of Kano, the state’s Fadama Project Coordinator revealed that the project in Kano State had “recorded a total beneficiaries of 14,495 farmers on production group and 340 farmers on assets acquisition.”

Additionally, the project registered and implemented and a total of “972 groups across the three value chains supported by the project, namely rice, tomato and sorghum; while 34 groups were supported with assets.”

Similarly, the project constructed Agricultural Equipment Hiring Centre, provided five tractors and implements. Fadama has also constructed 50 kilometres of roads across six local government areas, and 35 tube wells, 27 boreholes, as well as six aggregation centres.

Furthermore, the Mid-Term Report of the Kano State Fadama indicated an “average of 61 percent increase in the income among 14,495 farmers and an average of 73 percent increase in yields.

Out of the beneficiaries, 75 percent adopted 66 percent of the technology transferred, while 95 percent expressed satisfaction on operation, maintenance and utilisation of assets acquired.”

