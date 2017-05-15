Pages Navigation Menu

15 Persons confirmed dead by FRSC on Kaduna Road

It was all round wailing and tears when tragedy struck in Kaduna on Sunday as 15 persons, including six national women leaders of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, perished in an auto accident in the state. The accidents occurred in two different spots. The Federal Road Safety Corps’ Sector Head of Operations, Kaduna, Mr. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

