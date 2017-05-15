15 Persons confirmed dead by FRSC on Kaduna Road

It was all round wailing and tears when tragedy struck in Kaduna on Sunday as 15 persons, including six national women leaders of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, perished in an auto accident in the state. The accidents occurred in two different spots. The Federal Road Safety Corps’ Sector Head of Operations, Kaduna, Mr. …

The post 15 Persons confirmed dead by FRSC on Kaduna Road appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

