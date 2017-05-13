Pages Navigation Menu

150 Nigerian students competes in Korean drawing competition

Posted on May 13, 2017

No fewer than 150 Junior Secondary school students from 30 schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, yesterday took part in the Korean annual drawing competition tagged ‘Pyeongchang 2018’. This year’s competition which is the 8th edition, according to the Cultural Consultant, Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria, KCCN, MeeyounJee is aimed at developing the students drawing […]

