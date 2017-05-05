Pages Navigation Menu

150 taekwondists for Series 2 of CCSF Prix – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports


150 taekwondists for Series 2 of CCSF Prix
The number of participants continues to swell as over 150 taekwondists are expected to compete at the second edition of the 2017 Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) Prix Series, which holds on June 9 to 10 at the Old Parade Ground Abuja.
