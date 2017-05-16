Pages Navigation Menu

16 year-old girl sets up her friend to be ganged r*pe

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court arraigned a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) on Thursday for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel to be gang-defiled. The accused, a student who resides in Alagbado area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on March 26, 2017 …

