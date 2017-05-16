Pages Navigation Menu

16-year-old student wins right to cross-dress and perform on his last day of school

A cross-dressing student wowed his classmates by belting out ‘I Will Survive’ in a frock on his last day of school.

Staff at Charlton School, in Telford, Shropshire, initially denied Philipp Penning’s outfit request for his leaving day assembly.

But the drag-ban was overturned after an army of angry pupils signed a petition in support of the 16-year-old, the Birmingham Mail reports.

Footage captured the moment the courageous teen confidently walked into a packed assembly hall – dressed in towering black heels, a red dress and black wig.

The video, recorded at the school on Friday, shows him performing ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor, amid rousing cheers and applause from staff and pupils.

