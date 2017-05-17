17.24 % inflation rate shows marginal reduction in hardship – economist

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

An economist, Obadiah Mailafia, has said the latest 17.24 per cent inflation figures indicated a marginal reduction in prices of goods and services. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of CBN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja …



and more »