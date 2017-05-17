17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos



Seventeen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The NPA said that the ships were also discharging bulk wheat, empty containers, general cargo, yellow maize, containers, container, soya beans and frozen fish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 other ships, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between May 5 and May 29.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring base oil, general cargoes, containers, crude palmolein, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk corn and petrol.

It said that seven ships, laden with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol, were waiting to berth.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

