17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos

Seventeen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, petrol, general cargo, containers, salt, gypsum, bulk fertiliser, diesel, bulk sugar and bulk corn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 29 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between May 12 and June 3.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring base oil, general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, bulk corn, buck wheat, containers, empty container, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, empty container and petrol.

NAN reports that 26 ships were expected on May 8; 30 ships on May 9; 31ships on May 10 and 30 ships expected on May 11.

The document noted that 11 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, Buck wheat, ethanol and petrol. (NAN)

The post 17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

