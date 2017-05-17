17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay
|
17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos
BusinessDay
Seventeen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said on Friday. NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, petrol, general cargo, …
