Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
Seventeen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday. The NPA said that the ships were also discharging bulk wheat, empty containers, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.