Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

17 Years Later, Senate Passes Petroleum Industry Bill

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Thursday passed the much anticipated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after 17 year of consideration: The bill has been passed as the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). The Bill which has gone through 5 sessions of the National Assembly beginning from the 4th Assembly which was inaugurated in 1999 under President Olusegun Obasanjo. […]

The post 17 Years Later, Senate Passes Petroleum Industry Bill appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.