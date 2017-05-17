$17bn Stolen Crude: NNPC, Customs, NIMASA, Have Cases to Answer – Reps’ Panel

No fewer than 76 organisations, including International Oil Companies, still have queries to answer over the alleged export of $17bn undeclared crude and gas resources from the country between 2011 and 2014.

Among them are key government agencies like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; the Department of Petroleum Resources; the Nigerian Ports Authority; the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; and the Nigeria Customs Service.

At least, 50 oil companies have either not made attempt to respond to inquiries on the issues or have completely shunned the investigative panel set up by the House of Representatives.

An ad hoc committee of the House is investigating the alleged theft.

The committee which is chaired by a member of the All Progressives Congress from Adamawa State, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, had so far received unsatisfactory replies from the NNPC, the DPR and other agencies.

A report of the committee, analysing the response level of agencies and IOCs, showed for instance that the NNPC would be “re-invited” because the documents it submitted to the committee did not convincingly address the crude and gas theft.

DPR is expected to come back with DG and operational manager.

“NPA to come back with MD/management officers.

“Central Bank of Nigeria was excused; it will be re-invited.”

A second category of agencies are tagged by the committee as “agencies that did not attend” its public hearing on the alleged theft.

Top on the list are NIMASA, the NCS, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Molecular Power Systems Limited.

The report also indicated that many IOCs, summoned by the committee, either did not supply the required documents or were unable to defend their submissions.

As a result, it was gathered that the committee turned them away and fixed a re-appearance date.

For instance, the report stated that Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited was directed to “bring record of tax payments and other documents” covering the period under investigation.

It added, “ExxonMobil, dismissed for lack of competent delegate.

“Sahara Energy Resources Limited to provide evidence of tax payment.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited dismissed for lack of competent delegate.

“Oando Trading Limited to come back with evidence of profit tax payment and others.”

Among the 50 companies that did not appear at all are Shell Western Supply and Trading; AITEO Energy Resources Limited; AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited; Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited; and Total Upstream Production Limited.

Others are Petrobras; Trafigura; SNEPCO; Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy; Consolidated Oil Limited, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited; and Duke Oil Company Limited.

When he was contacted on Sunday, Namdas confirmed that most of the affected agencies and oil companies were not addressing the issues under investigation or at “best, tried to confuse the committee by supplying the wrong documents.”

However, he stated that unknown to them, the committee already had full details of the controversial transactions, but was only asking the firms for their own information to give them fair hearing.

Namdas added, “The investigation is ongoing. We are giving them another opportunity to respond before we write our full report.

“For instance, we have written the DPR and many of them to revert to us within one week.

“So, the summary is that they have questions to answer and they have not answered them satisfactorily.”

The committee is investigating allegations that major government agencies “colluded” with the IOCs to short-change Nigeria in the crude and gas exports deals running into about $17bn.

The House had, by its resolution in December 2016, ordered the probe after lawmakers established evidence of “fraudulent transactions and irregularities” in crude and gas exports within the period under review.

Part of the information at the disposal of the committee, put the figure of undeclared crude shortfalls between 2011 and 2014 at 57,830,000 barrels.

“This translates to well over $12bn worth of crude shipped to the United States.

“Also, over $3bn worth was shipped to China and $839,522,600 worth of crude was taken to Norway.

“These figures were conclusively ascertained by buyers, bill of lading, arrival dates, destination ports, quantity of crude oil and other documented information”, the document stated.



