18 bag first class as Atta Igala becomes Chancellor at FUOYE

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Eighteen graduands at the weekend, bagged first class honours at the maiden convocation of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE.

Speaking on the occasion, graced by eminent personalities from far and near, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun said he would strive to make the university become not only a model but also a self sustaining institution of learning.

He said the university, which was established barely six years ago, was currently rated by the National Universities Commission as the 14th best among the over 100 universities in the country.

Meantime, a prominent traditional ruler, the Attah of Igala, HRM Michael Ameh Idakwo, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to increase the budgetary allocation to tertiary institutions in the country.

The President, Council of Kogi State traditional Chiefs, who also contended that the ongoing economic recession crippling the country should not be used as an excuse not to fund university education, stressed that the universities, as training grounds for the future leaders, should not be starved of funds, saying attempt to do this will derail the country and jeopardize its future.

The monarch spoke during the maiden convocation ceremony of FUOYE, where he was installed as the Chancellor of the university.

He was also decorated with the honorary Doctor of Science of the university.

