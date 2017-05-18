Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

18 bag first class at federal university, Oye Ekiti – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

18 bag first class at federal university, Oye Ekiti
The Nation Newspaper
Eighteen graduands on Saturday bagged first class honours in their various courses at the maiden convocation of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti,(FUOYE), the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports. Speaking on the occasion, graced by eminent …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.