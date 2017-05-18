18 hideouts of kidnappers, armed robbers demolished in Kogi – Vanguard
|
18 hideouts of kidnappers, armed robbers demolished in Kogi
Eighteen houses serving as hideouts for kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals have been demolished in Kogi, an official has said. Cmdr Mr Jerry Omodara (retired), Special Adviser to the governor on security, told newsmen on Thursday in Lokoja …
