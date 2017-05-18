18 Students Graduate With First Class As FUOYE Holds Maiden Convocation

18 students graduated with first class honours at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye (FUOYE), Ekiti. The convocation ceremony began on Monday, April 24 and ended on Saturday, April 29. In his address, Kayode Soremekun, vice chancellor, said he would strive to make the university a self-sustaining institution of knowledge. Soremekun said …

