18-year-old man in court for alleged theft of bicycle

Badagry – Mebitiwon Adebayo, 18-year-old man, who allegedly stole a bicycle belonging to one Onche Sunday, was on Tuesday charged before Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adebayo, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that accused committed the offence on May 2, at No1, Padonu Close, Morogbo, Badagry.

He said the accused stole the bicycle from where it was parked in the complainant’s compound.

“The gate to the compound was opened; the accused walked in and took the bicycle; he was caught by the complainant as he tried to ride it away.

“He (complainant) raised alarm and the accused was apprehended and taken to the police station,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 stipulates three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety should reside in the Badagry Magisterial District and adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.

