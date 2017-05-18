Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

18-year-old Secondary School Student Sells Her Baby to Suspected Child Trafficker (Photo)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Mr Leye Oyebade has revealed that his men have rescued a three-month-old baby following the arrest of two suspected child traffickers, Ezinne Obiah, 17, and Abigail Udofia, 18.

He pointed out that “both suspected girls confessed to have sold their babies to one Esther Asuquo and her colleagues in Port Harcourt.”

Oyebade said that the confessional statement led to the rescue of the three-month-old baby girl, adding that the police were still searching for the second baby and other people mentioned by the suspects.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He described child trafficking as a crime against humanity and gave the assurance that the command was working assiduously to stamp it out.

One of the suspects, Udofia, who claimed to be a JSS 3 student in Aba, said that when she was due to be delivered, she was referred to Asuquo’s house, where she stayed and gave birth to a baby boy.

She said “after my delivery, Asuquo gave me N250,000 but later sold my baby for N800,000.”

The command had also arrested some suspected armed robbers and car-snatching syndicate, including one Chisom Ajaero, who was said to be the leader of a gang that had been terrorising Aba.

Meanwhile, Oyebade said that the command was set to recall policemen posted to provide security to private citizens.

He also said that the command had banned the use of sirens and covered number plates by unauthorized persons in the state.

The post 18-year-old Secondary School Student Sells Her Baby to Suspected Child Trafficker (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.