18-year-old Secondary School Student Sells Her Baby to Suspected Child Trafficker (Photo)

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Mr Leye Oyebade has revealed that his men have rescued a three-month-old baby following the arrest of two suspected child traffickers, Ezinne Obiah, 17, and Abigail Udofia, 18.

He pointed out that “both suspected girls confessed to have sold their babies to one Esther Asuquo and her colleagues in Port Harcourt.”

Oyebade said that the confessional statement led to the rescue of the three-month-old baby girl, adding that the police were still searching for the second baby and other people mentioned by the suspects.

He described child trafficking as a crime against humanity and gave the assurance that the command was working assiduously to stamp it out.

One of the suspects, Udofia, who claimed to be a JSS 3 student in Aba, said that when she was due to be delivered, she was referred to Asuquo’s house, where she stayed and gave birth to a baby boy.

She said “after my delivery, Asuquo gave me N250,000 but later sold my baby for N800,000.”

The command had also arrested some suspected armed robbers and car-snatching syndicate, including one Chisom Ajaero, who was said to be the leader of a gang that had been terrorising Aba.

Meanwhile, Oyebade said that the command was set to recall policemen posted to provide security to private citizens.

He also said that the command had banned the use of sirens and covered number plates by unauthorized persons in the state.