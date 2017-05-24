Pages Navigation Menu

180 golfers for Oba of Benin golf tourney
Vanguard
Plans are in advanced stage for the 2017 Oba of Benin Golf Tournament which has been fixed to tee off May 26 through 28, at the golf section of the Benin Club. Over 180 golfers in both professional and amateur categories are expected to participate in
