180 golfers for Oba of Benin golf tourney

Plans are in advanced stage for the 2017 Oba of Benin Golf Tournament which has been fixed to tee off May 26 through 28, at the golf section of the Benin Club.

Over 180 golfers in both professional and amateur categories are expected to participate in the 3-day event, touted as the most prestigeous pro-am tournament in the country. A breakdown of the participants by the organisers show that 150 amateur and no fewer than 30 professionals will vie for honours in the event.

Chairman of the organising committee, Mayer Ologbosere informed that the club was ready for the annual event which will attract participation from various golf clubs across the country. Some of the players will come from Ikoyi Club, Lagos, Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Shell Golf Club, UBTH Golf Club, Benin, Air Assault Golf Club, Port Harcourt, among others.

The tournament begins Friday with handicapp 19-28 in the men’s cadre, while for the ladies, it will be handicapp 29-36. There will also be competition for the veterans and the super veterans cadre.

Ologbosere also disclosed that the course has been put in great shape for the tournament.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries from across the country are expected to grace the event.

