184 poets vie for $100000 NLNG Literature Prize – THISDAY Newspapers

May 10, 2017

184 poets vie for $100000 NLNG Literature Prize
THISDAY Newspapers
About 184 entries will compete for the 2017 edition of Nigeria LNG Limited-sponsored The Nigeria Prize for Literature focused on poetry, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) revealed on Tuesday at a formal ceremony in Lagos to hand-over the …

