18yrs Old Girl Puts Her Virginity On Sale For £86,640, So She Could Fund Her Studies (Photos)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An 18-year-old girl has put her virginity up for auction through a sinister website that boasts about having doctors who can verify that the girls have not had s*x. Kim, who is half Austrian and half German, decided to sell her body through the agency Cinderella Escorts to fund her studies, a flat and a …

The post 18yrs Old Girl Puts Her Virginity On Sale For £86,640, So She Could Fund Her Studies (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

