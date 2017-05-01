Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1bn investment in NIOMCO at risk, rakes N2bn from mining royalties

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government assures of its commitment to see to the revival of the abandoned National Iron Ore Mining Company Limited, NIOMCO, the management of the organisation has identified lack of perimeter fencing as huge threat to its equipment. The management, however, said that it is poised to secure the over $1 billion Federal Government investment. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.