1m people to benefit from free health missions – Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says more than one million people are expected to benefit from his administration’s Free Health Missions introduced in 2010.

Ajimobi disclosed on Monday at the flag-off ceremony of the scheme at Adeoyo Maternity Centre, Yemetu, Ibadan.

He said “Free Health Missions” was one of the cardinal programmes of his administration.

Ajimobi said that the” Free Health Missions”, was in line with one of the cardinal programmes of his administration.

“Provision of free medical services to all and sundry is a paramount responsibility of this administration and we will not relent on our oars in doing this.

“Since its inception in 2012, over one million people have benefitted from this programme and it is expected that another one million people will benefit from this last phase.

“It is our responsibility to provide free health care services for all, particularly at this time when majority is facing a crunch in the economy of Nigeria.

“This ceremony is also significant in the history of this administration in that it kick-starts the sixth year anniversary of our administration,’’ he said.

Ajimobi advised the people to eat well, adding that prevention of diseases was better and less costly than its cost of curing.

He said that the mission would be taken to all local government areas of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr Biliaminu Adeogun, had earlier commeded the administration of Ajimobi for introducing what he described as the lofty project.

Adeogun said that the ceremony demonstrated the determination of the Ajimobi-led Administration in ensuring that people have free access to effective health care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that free medical screening was administered on people with diabetes, hypertension and various family planning schemes for women.

Medical surgeries were also being provided free in hernia, hydrosele, glaucoma and other minor and immediate surgeries.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials including the Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Ali.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were members of the state House of Assembly and the state executive council.

The post 1m people to benefit from free health missions – Ajimobi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

