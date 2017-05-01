1st jackpot winner goes home with N5.675m

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Anthony Akuma, a secondary school leaver has become the first jackpot winner in an electronic raffle draw powered by EG&H Concept in collaboration with First Bank and Diamond Bank.

He went home yesterday with a cheque of N5,675,000, which was presented to him by an official of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Savy Agba and the Chief Executive of EG&H Concept, Thomson Eje at a ceremony held in Abuja at the weekend.

Reacting to his prize money, Akuma, who could nt contain his joy said: “It’s good to know this is real. Today is one of the happiest days of my life. From now, I am not going to be chased away by task force again as a telephone and telephone accessories street hawker. This is my day! This is because of God, and I have faith. Now I know it is real. “This has changed my life. My big thanks to Plenty millions Lotto. I played with little money”, he said.

In his remarks after presenting the cheque, the CEO of EG&H Thomson Eje described the winning as a development that has changed the lottery landscape in Nigeria.

