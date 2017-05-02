2 arrested over Edo generator fumes deaths

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—IN the aftermath of the death of three people, students of a polytechnic, in an apartment situated along Agharase Adu Street, off Sapele Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State weekend, the state Police Command has arrested two suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nkombe Moses, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Benin yesterday, disclosed that the arrested suspects were those who invited the two female students to the house.

Recall that three persons were reported to have died as a result of inhaling generator fumes. The deceased, two females and one male, were said to have been found dead by two other occupants of the flat in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the two females, who were allegedly found naked in the room of the deceased male, were his visitors.

One of the girls was found dead at the lobby, while the other was lying down on the bed with her shoes on.

Vanguard gathered that the flat was occupied by three boys. Two of them went to a party and when they returned, they saw the bodies and raised alarm.

The bodies have since been taken to the mortuary by policemen from Etete Police Division.

A visit to the compound yesterday, showed that the residents have deserted the house.

A source in the area said: “There is nobody left in the compound as you can see except a dog. But funny enough, since the incident, the dog which used to be very aggressive has become so docile.

“Everybody has left the compound. The police came to the house and arrested one person with a laptop.”

The post 2 arrested over Edo generator fumes deaths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

