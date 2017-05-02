2 arrested over kidnap of Sure Foundation Poly’s Founder

Police in Akwa Ibom have arrested two persons linked to the kidnapping of Sure Foundation Polytechnic founder, Dr. Idongesit Udom.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo yesterday, adding that the suspects were helping the police in their investigations.

He explained that the police were doing their best to ensure that the victim was rescued alive.

He said: “This matter does not require force since a person’s life is involved. We are not relenting in our efforts to get the man freed from the kidnappers.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Operation Impact Strategy team have spread their intelligence. Very soon, the man will be rescued.”

The commissioner appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies by always giving information on crimes and criminal elements in their neighbour-hood for prompt action.

Udom was abducted outside his country home in Ukanafun, while walking to Qua Iboe Church on Sunday, April 9.

