2 beautiful young women raped and shot dead in South Africa (Photos)

Dear South Africa, why? Why the ‘war on women’? Why the slain and murders on the feminine beings?

The bodies of two friends Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phingula were found at a dumping site in Tladi informal settlement, Johannesburg Tuesday morning, just days after the shocking murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena and another murder attempt on a mother all in South Africa.

According to reports, they were assaulted, raped and shot dead over the weekend. They went missing on Friday, May 12. Bongeka Phungula graduated from the Durban University of Technology.

She recently moved to Johannesburg to pursue an acting career. Qwabe is from Zola, Soweto.

