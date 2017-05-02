2 brothers arraigned for alleged N15m property theft

Two brothers, who allegedly stole 80 drums of polyethylene valued at N15 million at a company premises, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused — Rasheed Ogunsola, 32, and Yusuf Ogunsola, 26 — both factory workers, live in Agege, a suburb of Lagos. They are being tried for conspiracy and […]

