2 brothers to spend 42 months in prison for burglary

An Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, near Lagos has sentenced two brothers to 42 months in prison for breaking into three shops.

The Chief Magistrate, R. O. Davies, told the convicts on Friday: “the two of you sound enlightened and ought not to see crime as a way out of hardship.

“The two of you have pleaded guilty to the first two counts levelled against you and therefore, will face the punishment for that.

“Crime is not the way out of difficult situations and cannot be excused on any ground.

“Having admitted to two out of the three counts, I sentence you each to six months in prison on the first count and three years each on the second count,’’ Davies ruled.

He also ordered that trial on the third count, which the convicts did not admit to, would continue as they served their sentences.

Earlier, Jundullah Mohammed, 26, and Jamiu Mohammed, 23, had pleaded guilty to two out of three counts brought against them.

The convicts were arraigned on three counts of burglary, stealing and breaking and entry.

They, however, did not admit to the count of stealing N4, 000 in the course of committing the offences.

But, the Prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Aminu, had told court that the convicts committed the offences on May 1 at about 1:30 a.m.

He said that the crime was committed at Omotoro area of Ijede Road in Ikorodu.

“They did break into three shops belonging to three women, Precious Chidi, Fadeke Opera and Omotola Martins.

“And amongst their crimes was stealing of N4, 000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 409, 308 and 279 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The case has been adjourned until May 26 for trial on the count of stealing N4, 000.

The post 2 brothers to spend 42 months in prison for burglary appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

