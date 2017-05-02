Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High court sentences 2 cattle rustlers to die by hanging in Kogi state – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

High court sentences 2 cattle rustlers to die by hanging in Kogi state
NAIJ.COM
A Kogi High Court sitting in Okene on Thursday sentenced two trans-border cattle rustlers Muhammed Lawal Jauro and Yusuf Sanni to death by hanging. The duo got the sentence after Justice Josiah Majebi found them guilty of cattle rustling and culpable …
Nigeria: Kogi Court Sentences Two Cattle Rustlers to Death By HangingAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.