2 Dead, 14 Rescued after 3-Storey Building Collapsed in Lagos

Two people were feared dead while 14 others were rescued alive by emergency respondents on Monday after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island. NAN reports that a reliable source at the scene of the incident that it happened around 7.30a.m., at Daddy Alaja Street, Oke Arin on Lagos Island. The source said that the two […]

The post 2 Dead, 14 Rescued after 3-Storey Building Collapsed in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

