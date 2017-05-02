2 die in Ogun auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead in a road accident involving a blue Toyota Corolla car and a Toyota picnic bus at Olodo area, on Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and En-forcement Agency, TRACE, in Ogun, confirmed the accident in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred Monday evening due to wrong overtaking by the driver of the Toyota Corolla.

Akinbiyi said: “The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with number plates KSF 846 EF and a Toyota picnic bus; RLG 61 AA.

“The driver of the Toyota Corolla car tried to overtake the Toyota Picnic space bus, which resulted in a collision.

“The vehicles had three passengers each— three males and three females. But the drivers died in the accident.”

The official said the victims were taken to Omo Arewa Clinic in Odeda, while one female, in critical condition, was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

