2 docked over N8m stolen truck

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—POLICE, yesterday, arraigned two men, Haruna Makinde, 32, an auto mechanic, and a businessman, Ifeanyi Ezeanya, 32, before an Igbosere magistrate’s court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a truck valued at N8 million.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining stolen property. But they both pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Joseph, had informed the court that the duo committed the alleged offences sometime in October 2016, at Silverbird Road, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos.

He alleged that Makinde stole a freightliner truck with number plates XN 801EPE, valued at N8 million, belonging to the complainant, Mr. Olopoenia Mohammed.

Joseph said that the second defendant, Ezeanya, bought the said truck from Makinde with the knowledge that the truck was stolen.

The magistrate, Mrs F. O. Botoku, granted them N1 million bail each, with two sureties each in like sum. She said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government; one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and their addresses verified.

Botoku adjourned the case until June 19 for mention.

