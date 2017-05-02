2 employees arraigned for alleged theft of 682 beer crates
Two employees — Damilare Fakorede and Sunday Ugbeh, who allegedly stole 682 empty crates of beer valued N743,000 from their employer, were on Thursday in Lagos granted N100,000 bail each. Fakorede, 33, and Ugbeh, 32, who entered a `not-guilty’ plea to a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and forgery, are residents of Agege in Lagos […]
