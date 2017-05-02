2 nabbed for printing fake INEC voters’ cards

By Joseph Undu

LAGOS—Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad, ZIS, Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, have arrested two men for printing and issuing fake Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, permanent voters’ cards, PVC.

According to police source, the suspects were arrested in Ikorodu area of Lagos, following a tip-off.

The source said: “We got information that these suspects were printing and issuing fake INEC voters’ cards to people who need it to do bank transactions.

“A police decoy team was detailed to track them and we got them arrested. Two laptops and a fake INEC card were recovered from them.”

I earned N6,000 as a civil engineer—Suspect

One of the suspects, Giwa Monsuru, a diploma holder in Civil Engineering, told Vanguard, said he was arrested on Thursday because of a fake voter’s card he went to deliver to a woman.

According to him, a guy called Sodiq , who is a casual staff with Ikorodu Local Government, introduced him to Are Abideen, who he said usually assists with such stuff.

He said: “On Thursday last week, there was a lady that I met around General Hospital, Ikorodu, who came to me that she is in need of a voter’s card.

“She claimed that one of her sisters was in coma and she wanted to withdraw money but the bank asked her to bring her voter’s card.

“I tried to convince her to go and get affidavit, but she insisted that she wanted a voter’s card. I said this thing you want to do is illegal, but she insisted. I then collected her information.

“I did not know that the woman was a policewoman. I thought she was one of the genuine customers. We usually don’t print PVC for anybody except they are directed to us by those we have worked for.

“I don’t do it for Yahoo guys. In fact, this is the first one I have ever done. I only charged her N5000 and I gave the printer N1000. I was earning only N6,000 a month where I was working before.

“That couldn’t take me anywhere with my wife and a baby. I don’t really have a job again. I am just hustling to eat.”

I’ve made N2,000—Printer

On his part, the printer, Are Aberdeen, said he usually charged N1,000 for each card, adding he used his original copy from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to design others.

His words: “I have only printed out two copies before I was arrested; one for Sadiq and the second one was to that woman.

“I scanned my original PVC , saved it on the system and use it to design others.”

Confirming the story, the Zone 2, Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintended of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said the two suspects were arrested following intelligence information.

