2 Nigerian Guys Attacks Their European Landlord Who Wanted To Evict Them After They Destroyed His House With Fire (Photos/Video)

Quite Shameful. This video trending online shows two Nigerians in Dublin, Ireland attacking their landlord who wanted to evict them after they destroyed his house with fire.

Instead of leaving the house, they accused him of racism and tried to fight to get back into the home with pieces of the burned out house.

After some time, one of them who spoke Yoruba said ” Look at you, as old as you are, fighting with young boys like us. You are supposed to be in your house drinking tea”.

“Dami let’s leave them” he added

