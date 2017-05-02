2 Okada Men Who Followed To Bring A Corpse From Mortuary For Burial Dies On Their Way Back (Graphic Photos)

According to Ifeanyi from Imo state,two men lost their lives in an accident during the bringing of a corpse home from mortuary.

In the eastern part of Nigeria,Okada people usually display their skills(majority of them speed carelessly) during the bringing of corpses home from mortuaries.

