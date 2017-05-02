Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 Okada Men Who Followed To Bring A Corpse From Mortuary For Burial Dies On Their Way Back (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to Ifeanyi from Imo state,two men lost their lives in an accident during the bringing of a corpse home from mortuary.

In the eastern part of Nigeria,Okada people usually display their skills(majority of them speed carelessly) during the bringing of corpses home from mortuaries.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post 2 Okada Men Who Followed To Bring A Corpse From Mortuary For Burial Dies On Their Way Back (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.